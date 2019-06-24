New campaign highlights harm drug dealers cause Falkirk communities

Crimestoppers has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers drug dealers pose to the vulnerable members of society.

Under the banner “Drug dealers don’t help the vulnerable – they target them”, the new intitative aims to make it clear to people how drug dealers prey on those who may be going through difficult times, be it bereavement, peer pressure, job loss or money worries.

The campaign will equip community partners with postcards, posters and feature Scotland-wide social media enabling people to give information online, 100 per cent anonymously.

Angela Parker, Crimestoppers Scotland national manager, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and live free from the harm of drugs and our campaign aims to highlight the misery dealers inflict on the vulnerable in our communities.

“Last year our charity passed on 9500 pieces of anonymous information about drug trafficking and supply to Police Scotland, that’s 53 per cent of total calls. In addition, there were over 1000 pieces of information about manufacture and cultivation of drugs.

“Our charity is making a difference every day, but we need people to speak up and help prevent drug-related deaths and the harm caused by dealers to the vulnerable. We won’t judge or ask any personal details if you contact us.

“All we want to know is what you know, and you’ll remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always.”

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or can send an untraceable online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.