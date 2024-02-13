News you can trust since 1845
New baby blues drives Grangemouth dad to drink and into police custody

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ross Thomson, 36, had admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers – being aggressive, shouting, swearing and issuing threats – at his 141 Strowan Road, Grangemouth home on August 7, 2022.
By Court Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:12 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:11 GMT
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.20am and police received a call from a member of the public regarding an intoxicated male – that person being the accused. He told police he was intoxicated due to having a disagreement with his partner.

"He said he had a nine-week-old baby at home and was not coping with the stress of that. Police took him home and his behaviour changed leading officers to believe he may be a threat towards the person inside.

"He began shouting and swearing at officers and was arrested.”

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard Thomson had now reconciled with his partner.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Thomson’s “excellent report” and his successful structured deferred sentence.

"You have taken all opportunities available to you,” she added, admonishing him.