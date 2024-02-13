New baby blues drives Grangemouth dad to drink and into police custody
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.20am and police received a call from a member of the public regarding an intoxicated male – that person being the accused. He told police he was intoxicated due to having a disagreement with his partner.
"He said he had a nine-week-old baby at home and was not coping with the stress of that. Police took him home and his behaviour changed leading officers to believe he may be a threat towards the person inside.
"He began shouting and swearing at officers and was arrested.”
The court heard Thomson had now reconciled with his partner.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Thomson’s “excellent report” and his successful structured deferred sentence.
"You have taken all opportunities available to you,” she added, admonishing him.