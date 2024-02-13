New baby blues drives Grangemouth dad to drink and into police custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.20am and police received a call from a member of the public regarding an intoxicated male – that person being the accused. He told police he was intoxicated due to having a disagreement with his partner.

"He said he had a nine-week-old baby at home and was not coping with the stress of that. Police took him home and his behaviour changed leading officers to believe he may be a threat towards the person inside.

"He began shouting and swearing at officers and was arrested.”

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Thomson had now reconciled with his partner.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Thomson’s “excellent report” and his successful structured deferred sentence.