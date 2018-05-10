Nesting swan attacked in Stenhousemuir

An appeal for information has been launched following a vicious attack on a nesting swan in a Stenhousemuir park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which is believed to have taken place at around 9pm, on Sunday in Lido Park.

A nesting swan in the Lido Park pond, Stenhousemuir, was attacked on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

The request for information comes after videos showing a nesting swan being attacked by a man appeared on social media this week.

Now officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen what happened or know the identity of the man.

A spokesman for Forth Valley Police said: "We are aware of videos circulating on social media which show a nesting swan being attacked by a man in the Stenhousemuir area.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and an investigation is currently underway into this.

A nesting swan in the Lido Park pond, Stenhousemuir, was attacked on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

"We would urge anyone in the local community who witnessed this, or who may know the identity of this man, to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information can contact PC Laura Robertson, wildlife crime liaison police officer for Forth Valley, via 101 and quote incident number 2365 of May 8.