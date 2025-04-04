Neighbouring homes in Falkirk area street evacuated as police execute warrant
Police were forced to evacuated residents from their homes as a “precaution” as officers executed a warrant at a neighbouring property.
The incident happened just on the afternoon of Friday, April 4, in Portal Road, Grangemouth.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers acting under a warrant are in attendance at an address on Portal Road, Grangemouth. Nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.
"Anyone with any concerns or information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1400 of Friday, April 4, 2025.”