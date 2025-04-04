Neighbouring homes in Falkirk area street evacuated as police execute warrant

By James Trimble
Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police were forced to evacuated residents from their homes as a “precaution” as officers executed a warrant at a neighbouring property.

The incident happened just on the afternoon of Friday, April 4, in Portal Road, Grangemouth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers acting under a warrant are in attendance at an address on Portal Road, Grangemouth. Nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone with any concerns or information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1400 of Friday, April 4, 2025.”

Police evacuated residents from Portal Road as the executed a warrant (Picture: Police Scotland)Police evacuated residents from Portal Road as the executed a warrant (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police evacuated residents from Portal Road as the executed a warrant (Picture: Police Scotland)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice