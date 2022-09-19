Neglectful Denny couple making 'good progress' according to court

The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to exposing a child to risk, unnecessary suffering and injury to health.

It was stated in the charges the couple, aged 25 and 24, put their young child in harm’s way by allowing dog faeces and urine to accumulate on the kitchen floor and living area of their home in Denny.

The couple appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The crime was discovered on November 18 last year.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Progress has been good – which is unusual in this court I’m afraid.”