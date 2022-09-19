Neglectful Denny couple making 'good progress' according to court
A couple whose neglect led to their child playing in a house covered in dog excrement and urine have made progress Falkirk Sheriff Court heard.
The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to exposing a child to risk, unnecessary suffering and injury to health.
It was stated in the charges the couple, aged 25 and 24, put their young child in harm’s way by allowing dog faeces and urine to accumulate on the kitchen floor and living area of their home in Denny.
Most Popular
The crime was discovered on November 18 last year.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Progress has been good – which is unusual in this court I’m afraid.”
Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on the couple until March 16 2023 for their continued good behaviour, stating he would be looking to admonish them both if they manage to stay out of trouble in that time.