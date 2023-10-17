Nasty piece of work: Maddiston domestic offender asked ex for breast pics to prove she was not in porn film

A serial domestic offender abuse at his partner grew from rage at not having clean underwear to paranoid delusions that she had starred in an online porn video.

Jordan Love, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Maddiston between February 3 and August 10 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She was in a relationship with the accused for four years. One morning she and the accused were at her home address with her mother, her young brother and her son.

"The accused had stayed overnight in the house and was getting ready for his work. He realised he had no clean underwear and became irate. An argument started between them in the bedroom and then moved into the kitchen.

Love appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"She noticed her young brother and her son were getting upset by the accused’s behaviour. The accused approached her and pushed his head against her face, while continuing shouting at her.

"She chose to remove herself from the address.”

On another occasion Love called her a number of names, including “whore”, “tink” and “weirdo”.

The relationship ended at that point but it did not stop Love’s abusive behaviour.

One incident saw him worse the wear for alcohol or drugs shouting up at window because he thought she was in the house with a male friend. Love was seen walking around the streets, more or less in a circle around the address.

Things became even more bizarre and upsetting when Love messaged the woman and accused her of being on the Pornhub website, sending her a picture of a female’s breasts.

He then asked her to prove she was not the woman in the film by sending him a picture of her own breasts.

She blocked him.

Love then stated he would put her new boyfriend’s head on a stick and display it for all to see.

The court heard Love was now in a new relationship and his new partner had attended at court with him.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “It was a toxic relationship.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted all of Love’s relationships appeared to be toxic.

She added: “This is a particularly abhorrent and sustained course of conduct towards this particular complainer. You are clearly the consistent factor in all of these toxic relationships – it’s your toxic behaviour rather than anyone else who is to blame.

She placed Love, Flat 5, 4 Parkhall Drive, Maddiston, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and attend for drug and alcohol treatment.

He was also ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for three years.