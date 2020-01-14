Nasty night in Falkirk‘s North Star ends with cop being kicked

Pub staff and police officers were subjected to the drunken violent behaviour of a middle aged offender who thought nothing of drinking his own alcohol in a bar, grabbing a waitress and kicking a female cop.

Jacek Plodowski (46) had been out shopping in Falkirk Town Centre in the run up to Chritsmas when he dropped into the North Star bar and started making a nuisance of himself – trying to rip down Christmas decorations, taking out a can of lager from his shopping bag and drinking it in front of staff.

When he was told to stop, he told bar staff they were picking on him because he was Polish.

He then attacked a female pub worker who tried to take the can from him.

Things went from bad to worse when police arrived and removed him from the pub.

He kicked a female officer as she tried to place him in the waiting police vehicle.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Plodowski pleaded guilty to the behaving in a threatening manner and to the two assaults he committed at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk, on November 29 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Liam McGuigan said: “It was 6.30pm and the witness was working in North Star. When the accused was told by staff he was no longer going to be served he became abusive and attempted to pull down Christmas decorations.

“He said ‘It’s because I’m Polish’ and then removed a can of lager from his bag and began to drink it. A member of staff attempted to remove the can from him.”

Plodowski then grabbed the woman – seizing her by the body – and police were called to the premises to deal with the incident.

When officers arrived on the scene and attempted to get Plodowski into the police vehicle he kicked out and struck a female officer in the chest with his foot, calling her “kurwa” which, the court heard, is the Polish word for “bitch”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said this drunken and violent behaviour was going to keep Plodowski “out of pubs at night for a while”.

As well as being made subject to a restriction of liberty order meaning he will be electronically tagged to stay in his home between 7pm and 5.30am for the next four months, Plodowski was also placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for alcohol counselling and treatment during that period.