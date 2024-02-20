Nasty neighbour stuck with £75 bill after gluing up Grangemouth garage lock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He also admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards neighbours – at the same location on October 11, 2023.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness noticed he could not put his key in the garage door lock – it had been glued shut with superglue.”

The cost of the damage was £75 and Forbes was not long in letting his neighbour know what he thought of being arrested for the crime.

Forbes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused was standing on the other side of the street,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He began shouting towards the witness, referring to him as an ‘old rat’. The accused continued to shout and swear, issuing threats of violence.

"He said if the witness was a younger man he would knock him out and added ‘there’s no point fixing the lock, I’ll glue it again along with your car and your house’.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Forbes had undergone a “physical and mental deterioration” over the last few years.

"He did not carry out any of the threats he made,” added Mr Mulholland.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is appalling behaviour. The damage you caused and the behaviour in general is disgraceful.”