Naked Camelon teenager tried to bite and headbutt police officers

Police got more than they bargained for when they became embroiled in a struggle with a naked first-time offender who tried to bite an officer.

A nude and intoxicated Carlos Cesari (18) also attempted to headbutt a policeman after taking exception to an early morning knock at his home following a disturbance.

Cesari, 2 Irving Court, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to struggling with Sergeant Steven Lorimer and striking him to the head and obstructing PC Steven Vickers and repeatedly trying to bite him on the body.

He’d also admitted behaving threateningly by repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering derogatory and homophobic comments. All of the offences took place on May 11 this year.

The struggle began when Cesari was told by police they had a legal obligation to enter the property in relation to reports of an ongoing disturbance there, made at around 3am.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “At this point the accused attempted to strike the police officer on the head and a struggle ensued.

“Police applied handcuffs to the accused. He was resisting and pulling his hands away and as the officers were attempting to apply the handcuffs the accused was repeatedly attempting to bite PC Vickers on the arms.

“The accused has then started to repeatedly shout and swear at the police officers.”

Cesari’s defence solicitor said: “He didn’t feel the police needed to enter his property. He was rather cheeky when police officers entered and a struggle ensued.”

The court heard Cesari initially claimed officers had “interfered” with him but his solicitor said this false claim was made “due to his intoxication” and noted that neither officer was injured during the incident.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said: “Whether or not you had a proper cause to feel aggrieved you had no justification for what then occurred.”

Cesari was fined £240, payable at £20 per month.