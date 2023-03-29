Mystery of silver Merc: Forth Valley police investigate attempted house break in

The incident took place around 2pm on Monday, March 27, at a house in Blanefield in the Netherblane area of Stirling.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes car in the area around the time of the offence.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We’re asking anyone with information, or if you believe you saw any suspicious activity in the Netherblane area, to please come forward.

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a house in the Forth Valley area

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes that was seen in the area at the time.

"Additionally, if anyone has dash cam footage of this vehicle, please get in touch.”

