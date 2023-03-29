News you can trust since 1845
Mystery of silver Merc: Forth Valley police investigate attempted house break in

Police are appealing for information following an attempted housebreaking at a property in the Forth Valley area.

By James Trimble
Published 29th Mar 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 08:33 BST

The incident took place around 2pm on Monday, March 27, at a house in Blanefield in the Netherblane area of Stirling.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes car in the area around the time of the offence.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We’re asking anyone with information, or if you believe you saw any suspicious activity in the Netherblane area, to please come forward.

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a house in the Forth Valley area
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes that was seen in the area at the time.

"Additionally, if anyone has dash cam footage of this vehicle, please get in touch.”

People can call police on 101, quoting incident 1914 of March, 27 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.