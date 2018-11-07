Murder probe launched after death of woman in Camelon

A murder investigation is under way after the discovery of a woman’s body in Camelon.

Police found the 44-year-old after they were sent to a property in Carmuirs Avenue just after 8pm on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and the surrounding area is currently sealed off.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Watson from Forth Valley CID said: “Officers are continuing with their inquiries at three properties within Carmuirs Avenue and a road closure has been put in place.

“Motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice and are thanked for their co-operation.”