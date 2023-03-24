News you can trust since 1845
Murder investigation launched after body of woman, 74, discovered in Forth Valley

Police have launched a murder enquiry into the death of a 74-year-old woman in Forth Valley.

Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:47 GMT

The pensioner’s body was discovered in a house early last Sunday morning.

Officers were called to The Engine Green area of Fishcross on March 19 at around 7.35am after receiving reports that a woman had died.

Following a post-mortem examination, the death is now being treated as murder.

Police have launched a murder enquiry after the body of a woman was found
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday, March 19, police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died in a house in The Engine Green area of Fishcross.

“Following a post-mortem examination, officers are now treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way.

“Members of the local community will notice enhanced police activity in the area as officers conduct enquiries.

“Police are following a positive line of inquiry.”