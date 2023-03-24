The pensioner’s body was discovered in a house early last Sunday morning.

Officers were called to The Engine Green area of Fishcross on March 19 at around 7.35am after receiving reports that a woman had died.

Following a post-mortem examination, the death is now being treated as murder.

Police have launched a murder enquiry after the body of a woman was found

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday, March 19, police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died in a house in The Engine Green area of Fishcross.

“Following a post-mortem examination, officers are now treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way.

“Members of the local community will notice enhanced police activity in the area as officers conduct enquiries.