Murder accused appears at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The man who stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Tomas Svezas in Falkirk’s Westfield Street appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today.

Zilvinas Popovas (37) made no plea or declaration at a brief, private hearing at the court. Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued the case for further examination.

Popovas, of Falkirk, will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Mr Svezas was found dead by police “responding to concerns” about the occupants of a property in Westfield Street, at around 11pm on Friday, June 21.

At the time of the incident, police said another man was found injured at the address and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He was later discharged.

Detective Inspector Barry McDaid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Svezas and they are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.”