Mum's fury: Bonnybridge offender saw red and went after mother of boy who attacked her son

A mum let her temper get the better of her and stormed off to confront the mother of the youngster who was said to have attacked her son.

Gemma Currie, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at uttering threats of violence – at an address in Bonnybridge High Street on June 13 last year.

Things got nasty after Currie learned of an attack reportedly carried out against her son. She immediately went to confront the mother of the supposed attacker.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused attended at the address and demanded the witness come outside. The witness told the accused she was on her phone and the accused said ‘I don’t care – get outside’, then started shouting at her and pointing in her face saying ‘It’s your son – I’m going to kill you’.”

Currie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

During the incident Currie pushed the woman to the back.

Police were contacted.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said mother-of-two Currie became angry when she learned her son had been attacked.

"Her son had been assaulted at school by this lady’s son that day,” he said. “She said her son was battered and a knife was presented at him.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie noted Currie, 2 Adrgay Drive, Bonnybridge, was a first offender and had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.