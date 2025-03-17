A young mum-of-two is behind bars tonight after being found guilty of the culpable homicide of her boyfriend.

Dionne Christie, a former hairdresser, struck Jevin Haig in the chest with his own hunting knife as they struggled in the bedroom of her housing association flat in Falkirk.

The 12-inch long knife – which he was said to carry in his waistband at all times for “protection” – sliced through his t-shirt and pierced his heart.

The High Court in Stirling heard the wound caused massive blood loss and medical attention was needed so urgently that even if it had happened in an operating theatre, it might not have been survivable.

Mum-of-two guilty after death of partner who was stabbed through heart in Falkirk flat. Pic: Contributed

In the witness box, Christie repeated what she had first claimed to a friend the day after the tragedy – that Jevin had been trying to cut their unborn baby out of her womb, grabbing her from behind and holding her tighter and tighter with his Bowie knife close to her naked belly before she managed to thrust backwards and get free, only to find he had a stab wound in his chest, pouring blood.

She said she had no idea how this happened.

The Sunday-afternoon incident occurred in Christie's then Wright Street flat, off Grahams Road, on June 26, 2022.

Christie and her victim were both 21, and Christie, who already had two young girls, was 12 weeks pregnant with Jevin's child.

Dionne Christie will be sentenced in May. Pic: Police Scotland

Christie's defence lawyer Ian Duguid KC described what happened as “a tragedy for both families”.

The court heard, however, that Christie had delayed for several minutes before calling 999.

Her first move was to go down the common stair, her thigh spotted with Jevin's blood, and ask a neighbour to call her mum – reassuring him that “her friend” was hurt but didn't need an ambulance and her mother “worked in the hospital”.

In fact, her mum Linda was a cardiology department cleaner.

Prosecutors said this showed such “wicked disregard” for Jevin's life it meant she did not care whether he lived or died.

During a ten-day trial, jurors heard that when she did call 999, Christie had immediately blamed Jevin.

She told the operator, “He's come in, he's been trying to start with me, he's smashed all my house and brought out a knife, a big knife. He's got a stab mark right in the chest.”

The operator asked if Jevin had stabbed himself, and Christie, initially responded: “Sorry?”

She continued: “It's while we've been like, he was grabbing me, he had the knife in his pants, I don't know how I've done this.”

When police arrived, minutes behind the ambulance, Christie said Jevin had stabbed himself.

Forensic evidence revealed her DNA and a fingerprint on the knife, and a cut on her left ring finger showing where, the prosecution had claimed, her dominant hand had slipped over the hilt onto the blade as knife hit home.

Jurors heard that another explanation was that she had touched the knife before performing CPR.

In the dock Christie revealed that after Jevin's death she'd felt “forced” to terminate the pregnancy.

The prosecution painted her as a “volatile” woman who had invented the story about the bid to cut out the baby “in a desperate attempt to rewrite the narrative”.

Graeme Jessop KC, the advocate depute, said she had knifed Jevin in a fit of anger while packing his bags because he no longer had any money. A crime-funded lifestyle – which had involved Jevin getting a £1200 Canada Goose jacket at Harvey Nichols, buying clothes and shoes for Dionne, and paying for nights away in hotels – was drying up.

In a text conversation the day before he died Jevin told Dionne he'd been “losing out on deals” and suggested they should stay in because a hotel they'd discussed going to was “dead”.

Christie texted back, “You know what's dead? You.”

Some 20 hours later – after staying the night at Christie's – he was.

She told the court the message had not been about an intention to kill, and pointed out the context – the pair had gone on to chat and joke about an Instagram story of Christie's.

The court heard claims Christie had been violent previously towards Jevin, stabbing him in the leg, slashing the Canada Goose jacket, and cutting up most of his clothes.

Christie, now 24, and of Polmont, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Jevin, from Moredun, Edinburgh.

The jury of nine men and six women were told that if they accepted that Jevin had been trying to cut out the baby, they might consider that Christie had acted “in hot blood” and could find her guilty of the alternative charge of culpable homicide.

They found Christie guilty of culpable homicide by a majority verdict after deliberating for nearly five hours.

Christie remained expressionless as the verdict was announced. On the public benches, members of both families wept.

Revoking bail, Judge Lady Poole remanded her in custody for sentence at the High Court in Glasgow on May 7.

Told that a custodial sentence was “likely inevitable”, Christie finally wept.

Lady Poole said victim impact statements showed Jevin Haig's family was devastated by his loss.

She said that “although on the evidence he didn't lead a blameless life”, it was wrong he died so young after being stabbed by Christie.

The court heard that Christie had been arrested and charged almost a year after Jevin's death, as she returned from attending one of her young daughter's school plays.

Leaving court, Jevins's mother, Karen May Mearns, 49, said the jury's verdict “meant the world” to the family.

She said: “It doesn't matter that it's culpable homicide, not murder. She has been free for two and a half years after killing our son, and now, at last, a monster has been caged.”

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, of Police Scotland’s Major investigation Team, said: “We welcome the verdict and hope that it brings some kind of closure for Jevin’s family and friends.

"I would like to thank all officers involved for their dedication and commitment throughout the investigation as well as those members of the public who assisted with our enquiries.”