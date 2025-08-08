Mum of teenager Cole Cooper asks questions of Police Scotland ahead of his funeral in Bonnybridge

Family and friends will come together for Cole Cooper's funeral on August 9. Pic: Contributed

The mother of a tragic teenager whose body was found after a four-week search has said questions still remain over the circumstances of his death.

Cole Cooper was reported missing on May 9 by his anxious family.

This was two days after he was reportedly seen around 8.45pm on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road at Longcroft.

However, his loved ones believe he death may have occurred days earlier on Sunday, May 4.

Mum Wendy Stewart wrote in an emotive Facebook post: “Cole was found with his phone and wallet, two things he did not use since Sunday, May 4, he was also found wearing the same clothes as Sunday, May 4) no black puffer jacket in sight.”

Cole had been seen on CCTV footage around 6am on the Sunday in Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft.

The 19-year-old’s body was found on Friday, June 6 in a wooded area near Banknock.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil for the teenager on June 15 at the Glenskirlie Hotel, close to the site where his body was found.

His mum said she had many questions for Police Scotland, including: “Why did your uniformed officers tell multiple family and residents the day Cole was found that he was found in a shallow grave covered in debris? And since then, CID have provided a completely different scene?”

She wrote: “As we approach Cole’s funeral on Saturday, I felt it was appropriate to make everyone aware that as I prepare to lay my son to rest, we remain somewhat in the dark about the circumstances surrounding my son’s death. Can you imagine, after everything as a parent I’ve had to endure, I have to organise a funeral not having a valid reason or enough evidence to suggest how we got here.”

She added that she was “frustrated beyond belief” by the lack of answers from the police.

This afternoon (Friday), a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.”

A funeral mass will take place for Cole at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bonnybridge on Saturday, August 9 at 10am, followed by a celebration of his life at Stirlingshire Crematorium in Bannockburn. The wake will then take place at the Bridge Inn in Bonnybridge, a place which his family said was Cole’s favourite.

The family have asked that those attending wear something blue as that was Cole’s favourite colour.

Confirming the funeral details, Cole’s aunt, Aimee Tennie, wrote: “This journey has been incredibly difficult and there remain many unanswered questions.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support we have received from you all throughout this horrifying time. We finally have a date that we can now lay our Cole to eternal rest.

“Forever 19 and he had forever to go. We want his funeral to celebrate his 19 years in this life time, to show his funny, charming, and loving personality. We would appreciate if everyone could wear something blue to honour his favourite colour.

“We ask you all in one last plea to demonstrate how loved our Cole was, so please join our family, everyone is welcome.”