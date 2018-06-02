Mum of Maybury Road crash victim urges public to ‘help get justice for Jonny’

The mother of a man who died in a horrific crash on Edinburgh’s Maybury Road has branded those said to be responsible as “scum”.

Detectives are still hunting the driver of a stolen Audi A3 which caused the crash last Friday that killed 29-year-old Jonathan Smith.

Memorial to Jonny at the site of the crash.

His Peugeot 206 burst into flames after being hit by a family’s BMW X5 which was forced to swerve on the A3 as it was driven on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Smith’s grieving mum, Ellen McDaid, said: “Some animal left me with a pile of photos and no son.

“He was the eldest of four. They left two young men and a much younger sister and a whole family broken-hearted.

“Someone out there must know something. The car was out there for over a month. Was it your neighbour’s or your friend’s?

“It had to be sitting somewhere for weeks. Help get justice for Jonny and his broken family please.

“We as a family now have to lay tributes to my son as we wait for news of when we can get our Jonathan back to lay him to rest.”

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “Thanks to the media appeal and continued social media support this investigation has received from the public, the woman who came to the aid of the injured occupants of the BMW has been traced.”

Eye-witnesses reported seeing the blonde woman helping the family in the BMW, including a five-year-old girl.

She stayed with them until paramedics arrived to take them to the Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a small dark-­coloured hatchback that was travelling north from the Maybury roundabout, towards the Barnton junction, just before the 12.30am crash.

DI Grant said: “We remain extremely keen to identify and speak to those within the dark-coloured hatchback, as they may have useful information that will ultimately help us identify anyone who was within the stolen Audi A3.

“I would like to stress that this car has done absolutely nothing wrong and we just wish the occupants to assist with our inquiries.”

The A3, with cloned plates, was found abandoned in Cowdenbeath at 3.50am on Friday – it had been stolen from a house in Liberton on April 17.

“I would also like to reassure our communities that the stolen Audi A3, which was using false registration plate SM17 EAK, has been recovered,” said DI Grant.

Anyone who can help the enquiry should contact the police urgently via 101.