Mum attacked and injured by daughter in Carronshore encounter

Rosemary Gray (45) was said to have a criminal record with “assaults galore”, a self-proclaimed dislike of social workers and an obvious animosity towards police and authority.

She claimed to have little recollection of the violent assault she carried out on her mother.

Her parents, who were said to be supportive of her, only called police as a “last resort”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray attacked her mother at an address in Hunter Place, Carronshore

Gray appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting her mother at an address in Hunter Place, Carronshore on February 5 last year.

The charges stated Gray seized her mother by the neck, compressed it, struck her head against a wall, threw her onto the ground, grabbed her hair and pulled it, then repeatedly struck her head against the floor and repeatedly punched her on the head to her injury.

It was stated Gray was currently serving a 19-month prison sentence for another offence and was due to be released on May 20 this year.

The court heard Gray had “great difficulty” with social workers and there had been “friction” between her and social workers in the past.

She claimed she had little recollection of the assault she committed.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Gray’s record showed “assaults galore” and added she seemed to “dislike police officers as much as she dislikes social workers”.

He said her parents had been very supportive of her and had only called police as a “last resort”.

Sheriff Livingston said: “She’s punched her mother, shoved her head against the floor and pulled her by the hair. On a bad day that can cause a huge amount of damage and serious injury.

"Not everything that has happened to her is everyone else’s fault. This is yet another assault – an assault on your mother – and it does have to be marked by some kind of punishment.”

Sheriff Livingston sentenced Gray, Flat 2-1, 32 Northland Drive, Scotstounhill, to three months in prison to run consecutively to her current sentence.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.