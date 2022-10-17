Lauren Murray (27) and her mother Mhairi Murray (55) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday with Lauren having pleaded guilty to threatening police officers and struggling with them and Mhairi admitting threatening behaviour at their home in 71 Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge, on April 29, 2020.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said the incident happened when police had reason to attend the premises at 11.30pm.

Lauren Murray was shouting and swearing at officers and, when she was told she was under arrest, threw herself to the ground and made herself a dead weight.

The Murrays threatened police officers when they arrived to deal with the incident

Mhairi Murray then involved herself in the fracas.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted both mother and daughter had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and that Lauren Murray had with her community payback order.