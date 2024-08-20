Muiravonside menace cornered by police joint operation in country park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of offences including robbery and reckless conduct.

He was traced and arrested in Muiravonside Country Park on Friday, August 16, following a joint operation involving officers from Forth Valley Division and West Lothian Division.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: "These offences occurred between July and August across Muiravonside Country Park and along the River Avon, impacting on our local communities.

"I would like thank the public for their assistance and co-operation during our investigation."