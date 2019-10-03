MSP voices concerns over criminal proceedings against two Falkirk councillors

Two elected members of Falkirk Council were charged after a police investigation into “planning concerns” over a year ago and now a local MSP is asking for an update on the case.

Angus MacDonald has written to Procurator Fiscal Sineiden Corrins this week regarding the status of the case against councillors John McLuckie and James Kerr.

He stated: “My constituents have expressed their concerns to me regarding this lengthy delay and the fact the councillors continue to serve in public office. I appreciate their respective parties have suspended them, however, I would ask if there is any prospect of a conclusion to this matter and if further action is likely to be taken in the near future.”

Last September councillors McLuckie and Kerr – along with a third man – were charged following an investigation by Police Scotland’s economic crime and financial investigation unit.

At the time a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men have been charged following an investigation into planning concerns raised in Falkirk. The men, aged 50, 55 and 63 were charged on September 19 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Labour’s Mr McLuckie was depute convener of the council’s planning committee at the time and Conservative James Kerr was a member of the planning committee.

The two councillors, who both represent the Upper Braes ward, were subsequently suspended by their parties.

Mr McLuckie has been a councillor since 2007, while Mr Kerr was elected in 2017.

This week a spokesperson for the Crown Office confirmed the matter was still being investigated and was still an active case.