Mouthy Grangemouth offender takes umbrage at 'very aggressive' police officers

Barry Wilson, who was drunk at the time, told officers they had been “very aggressive” towards him and then questioned the method of his arrest, saying it should be taken care of in the police station’s “charge bar” not in his garden.

The initial disturbance officers were called out to did not even involve him, but he “stupidly got himself involved”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Wilson, 41, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – adopting an aggressive attitude towards police officers – and resisting arrest at an address in Poplar Street, Grangemouth, on May 28.

Wilson told police they had been "very aggressive" towards him (Picture: Police Scotland)

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 1.25am and police were called to attend at the address. The accused started swearing at them stating ‘I know my rights’ pointing and gesturing in their faces.”

When he was arrested he told officers: “The police were very aggressive towards me. There’s no point in me even saying anything – this should be done at the charge bar not here.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “Some other people were causing a disturbance in my client’s garden. There were other people getting arrested at the time and he stupidly got himself involved.

"Due to his intoxication and his annoyance about what happened in his own garden they lifted him.”