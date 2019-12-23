Mourners left heartbroken after thefts of wreaths from Polmont gravesides

Mourners have been left “devastated” after wreaths were stolen from gravesides in a Falkirk district cemetery.

Police patrols are being stepped up in Polmont Cemetery following the thefts of a number of bouquets.

It’s thought the wreaths were taken at some point between last Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

A woman told The Falkirk Herald: “I and my sister laid three wreaths on Monday afternoon at family graves and by Wednesday morning they had been stolen.

“It left us devastated that someone could be so heartless.”

Sergeant Jim Dougall, of the Braes Community Policing Team, said: “We have received a report of the theft of wreaths from Polmont Cemetery.

“This is obviously very distressing for the families who are attending to graves in the cemetery.

“If anyone has any information, please contact me via 101 and quote incident number 2167 of December 18.

“The cemetery and surrounding area will be given extra patrols at this time.”