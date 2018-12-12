Mountain bikes worth £6000 stolen from Grangemouth home

Mountain bikes worth a combined value of £6000 have been stolen from a shed in Grangemouth.

A Mondraker Foxy RR model valued at £5000 and a £1000 Scott Scale 60 bike were taken from a garden shed at an address in James Cornwall Court some time between Monday, December 3 and Friday, December 7.

Anyone who has information relating to this theft is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.