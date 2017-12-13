Motorway closed off after two car smash

Emergency services had to close off a section of the M9 last night following a two car collision.

The incident, which involved a Fiat 500 and another vehicle which ended up coming to rest in some bushes, took place at around 10pm at Junction 6 near Skinflats and Grangemouth Old Town.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were quickly on the scene and the road was closed to traffic as debris was cleared away and the area was made safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the motorists involved sustained no life threatening injuries.