Motorist refused breath test after Falkirk police found quarter full whisky bottle in her car

Kirsty Johnstone, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted failing to provide breath specimens on Bridgend Road, Avonbridge and at Falkirk Police Station on February 8 and February 9.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The court heard Johnstone was seen driving a grey Citroen at 11.20pm in an erratic manner and police were called.

Witnesses continued to follow Johnstone’s car at this time and saw her stop the vehicle and get out. She was unsteady on her feet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When police officers caught up with Johnstone they found a quarter full bottle of whisky on the car seat and she refused to provide a breath specimen.

Johnstone refused to give breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)Johnstone refused to give breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)
Johnstone refused to give breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The court heard Johnstone’s brother had died at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Johnstone, 52 Larchbank, Ladywell, Livingston, on a community payback order with the condition she completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He also banned her from driving for 32 months.