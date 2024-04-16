Motorist refused breath test after Falkirk police found quarter full whisky bottle in her car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The court heard Johnstone was seen driving a grey Citroen at 11.20pm in an erratic manner and police were called.

Witnesses continued to follow Johnstone’s car at this time and saw her stop the vehicle and get out. She was unsteady on her feet.

When police officers caught up with Johnstone they found a quarter full bottle of whisky on the car seat and she refused to provide a breath specimen.

Johnstone refused to give breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The court heard Johnstone’s brother had died at the time of the incident.