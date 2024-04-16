Motorist refused breath test after Falkirk police found quarter full whisky bottle in her car
The court heard Johnstone was seen driving a grey Citroen at 11.20pm in an erratic manner and police were called.
Witnesses continued to follow Johnstone’s car at this time and saw her stop the vehicle and get out. She was unsteady on her feet.
When police officers caught up with Johnstone they found a quarter full bottle of whisky on the car seat and she refused to provide a breath specimen.
The court heard Johnstone’s brother had died at the time of the incident.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Johnstone, 52 Larchbank, Ladywell, Livingston, on a community payback order with the condition she completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He also banned her from driving for 32 months.