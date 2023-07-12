News you can trust since 1845
Motorist, 39, arrested following two-vehicle collision at Grangemouth petrol station

A late night collision at a petrol station resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers and a section of road being closed off.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST

The incident happened just before 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 11.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a van at a filling station on Bo’ness Road in Grangemouth at around 10.25pm.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The motorist was arrested following the incident in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Police Scotland)The motorist was arrested following the incident in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Police Scotland)
