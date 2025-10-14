Motorist, 23, arrested following serious crash in Falkirk residential street

By James Trimble
Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 14:54 BST
Emergency services were called to street in the Falkirk area after a car reportedly “flipped” into a garden.

The incident happened just after 6pm on Sunday, October12, in Carronshore Road, Carron, and is said to have involved a car crashing into a resident’s garden.

Police Scotland stated the occupants of the vehicle were not at the scene when they arrived, however, officers later arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with road traffic offences.

Police confirmed the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police attended at the scene of the incident in Carron (Picture: Submitted)
Police attended at the scene of the incident in Carron (Picture: Submitted)

