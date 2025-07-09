Motorcyclist, 56, arrested and charged following Forth Valley road death

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash in the Forth Valley area.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist Scott Campbell died following the crash on the A85 near Crianlarich on Sunday, May 5 last year involving a Triumph Tiger, a Toyota Yaris and a Suzuki GSXR.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 56-year-old rider of the Triumph Tiger has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence. He is due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court at a later date.”

