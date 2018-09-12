Motorbike stolen from Brightons garage

A precious motorbike was stolen from Brightons after thieves broke into a garage.

The red Honda CRF450R model – registration SF67 NVT - was taken from Waggon Road between August 26 and 29.

Police have now launched an appeal in a effort to recover the bike and trace those responsible.

There are only a few examples of this model in the UK so is of great value to the owner.

Anyone with information on the theft or whereabouts of the bike should contact police on 101 - ref. CF0113950818 - or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

