Motorbike and quad bike pinched following break-ins at businesses in Bonnybridge
Police are now looking for help to trace those responsible for break-ins at a number of businesses in the Bonnybridge area in the early hours.
The incident happened just after midnight on Monday, May 27.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after several business units were broken into in High Bonnybridge. A blue Yamaha quad bike and a blue Yamaha motorbike were stolen.”
Anyone who has information regarding the crime can call 101 and quote incident 0051 of May 27.