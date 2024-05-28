Motorbike and quad bike pinched following break-ins at businesses in Bonnybridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are now looking for help to trace those responsible for break-ins at a number of businesses in the Bonnybridge area in the early hours.

The incident happened just after midnight on Monday, May 27.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after several business units were broken into in High Bonnybridge. A blue Yamaha quad bike and a blue Yamaha motorbike were stolen.”

