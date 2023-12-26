Mother grabbed her young child by the hair and repeatedly struck her body in Denny attack

A court ruled a mother who battered her young child was allowed to rejoin her family once more.

The 42-year-old woman, who required an interpreter, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting her child – seizing hold of her hair and repeated striking her body – at a location in the Denny area on November 16.

The court heard there was a “traumatic background” as to how the family came to be living in Scotland.

It was stated the court’s bail conditions – which prevented the mother from being with her children – were proving to be a “barrier” to rehabilitating her back into the family.

