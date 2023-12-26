Mother grabbed her young child by the hair and repeatedly struck her body in Denny attack
The 42-year-old woman, who required an interpreter, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting her child – seizing hold of her hair and repeated striking her body – at a location in the Denny area on November 16.
The court heard there was a “traumatic background” as to how the family came to be living in Scotland.
It was stated the court’s bail conditions – which prevented the mother from being with her children – were proving to be a “barrier” to rehabilitating her back into the family.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on the woman, who lives in the Coatbridge area, for six months to June 20 next year to see if she could be of good behaviour in that time. She also altered the bail conditions so she could return to her family.