Mother cat thrown from moving Land Rover in Airth

The Scottish SPCA is looking for more information after witnesses reported someone throwing a cat from a moving Land Rover near the historic Pineapple structure in Airth.

Grahams Road Vet Clinic contacted the animal welfare charity on Sunday, August 26 after the witness brought the cat – now named Pineapple – to them the previous evening, having seen her being thrown from the vehicle between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said, “We were contacted by the vet first thing in the morning. They informed us that a member of the public took the female tortoiseshell to the practice after witnessing her being thrown from the car near The Pineapple building in Airth.

“Upon examination, she was found to be lactating which could indicate she has recently given birth. We are concerned for the kittens welfare at this stage.

“Pineapple is currently recovering at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres. We are keen to speak to anyone who can help us establish what happened to Pineapple.

“If anyone has any information that can help with our investigation, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”