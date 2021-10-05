Morgan Marshall: Fears for teenager missing for four days

Morgan Marshall.

Morgan Marshall, 17, was last seen in Bonnybridge late afternoon on Friday ,October 1, and has connections across central Scotland.

Officers have issued a description of Morgan and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her.

Morgan is described as 5ft 6" medium build, blue eyes, with long brown hair (which she may have dyed since).

When last seen she was wearing blue ripped jeans, white top with a cropped red denim jacket and white Nike trainers.

Inspector Alex Hatrick said "We are becoming increasingly concerned about Morgan's whereabouts and would ask her to get in touch with us.