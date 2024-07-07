'Moment of madness': Banned driver caught by police following early hours collision in Bonnybridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banned driver got behind the wheel again in another “moment of madness” and was caught by police after he collided with a parked car.

Jason Clark, 36, was seen to collide with the car by the vehicle’s owner, who subsequently reported the matter to police. A check found out Clark was disqualified from driving and had not insurance.

He was said to have a “horrendous” record of driving offences and had spent a considerable amount of time in custody in the past.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Clark had previously admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance in Bonnywood Avenue and Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge on May 12 last year.

Clark appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “ This incident came to light at 2am when a vehicle that was driven by the accused collided with a parked car. The owner of the car was able to see just after the collision happened that Mr Clark was driving the offending vehicle and he reported it to police.

"Officers confirmed Mr Clark was disqualified from driving and was not insured.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor said: “He has a bad record for offences directly analogous to this and this was another moment of madness by him.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I would categorise it as a horrendous record of driving offences. You have offended almost consistently since 2005. You have received lengthy periods of imprisonment in the past and that has not stopped your offending.

"You have to decide whether you are going to spend a large period of your life in prison or move away from offending.”

She placed Clark, 1 Bowling Green Crescent, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the conduct requirement he attend alcohol counselling.

She also ordered him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 6am for the next 30 weeks.