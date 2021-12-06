Missing person search uncovers Camelon cannabis cultivation

When officers came calling at Samuel Armstrong’s house looking for someone who had gone missing, they became suspicious when, after letting them in and allowing them to look in every room in the house, he did not want them to enter one particular room.

When they did get access to the forbidden room they found a small cultivation of cannabis plants which Armstrong claimed he grew for his own personal use to help him cope with pain he was suffering.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Armstrong (46) had previously pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug – class B cannabis – at his 2 Stark Avenue, Camelon home on October 31, 2020.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found Armstrong's cannabis cultivation at his home in Stark Avenue, Camelon

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.20pm and officers attended at the address to assist with a missing person inquiry. They were given access by the accused and explained why they were there.

"The officers explained to the accused the importance of checking all the rooms for the missing person. An officer asked the accused why he did not want them to enter a particular room.

"The accused stated he has ‘three little plants’ in there. Officers entered and pulled back the plastic sheeting and the accused said ‘there are actually four’. He showed the police four young cannabis plants he was growing.

"The accused was arrested and stated ‘I grow it for my own use – it helps with the pain in my leg’.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He has not been in trouble for some time. It’s quite clear he was growing cannabis for his own use only and there is no suggestion of anything else happening.

"He was growing it for his own use and that was a medical use.”

Addressing Armstrong, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “While you indicate it is for your own medical use, given certain pain you have, that does not make it legal – it’s still illegal.”

He fined Armstrong £840 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.