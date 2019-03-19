Missing man Terry Waddell traced

A man whose disappearance launched a huge police search has been found.

Terry Waddell was last seen at an address in Ross Crescent, Camelon around 10pm on Sunday.

The 34-year-old had not spoken to his family or friends since and the alarm was raised over concerns for his welfare.

He was believed to have been travelling in a Vauxhall Astra, which was found close to the Kincardine Bridge shortly before 9am yesterday.

However, this morning police announced that Terry had been found safe and well in the Fife area.

They thanked the public for their help in yesterday’s search.