A missing teenager has been traced safe and well.

Police had been appealing for help to find Bronwyn McKenzie (17) who was last seen around 1.30am on Wednesday, January 2, leaving Dunfermline Police Station.

The teen was from Dunfermline but it was believed she had travelled to Forth Valley.

Today Fife Police revealed she had been traced in the Saline area.

They thanked everyone who had shared their appeal for information.