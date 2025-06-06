Missing Falkirk teen Cole Cooper: 'Tie ribbon with message of encouragement to come home to us'

The family of missing teen Cole Cooper are again appealing for people to join them on a search this weekend.

It comes as the search enters its fifth week as fears grow for the 19-year-old.

In an update from police, they say that around 400 people have been spoken to during their door to door enquiries and over 2000 hours of CCTV seized.

They added that the dedicated online information portal set up has received “numerous” submissions, including potential sightings, footage and images.

Police are continue to appeal for information following the disappearance of Cole Cooper, aged 19. Pic: Contributed

The last confirmed witness sighting of Cole was around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Prior to that, he was seen on CCTV in the Cumbernauld Road area around 6am on Sunday, May 4.

Officers will be revisiting these locations around the same time on Sunday and Wednesday, June 8 and 11 in an effort to trace anyone who may have seen Cole and has yet to speak to police.

Their major search has involved helicopters, divers, digital and financial investigators.

Cole's family are urging people to again join them on a search this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, the Falkirk area commander, said: “Our priority remains tracing Cole and getting answers for his family on his whereabouts.

"We have a dedicated team, including specialist officers and national resources, following all lines of enquiry. Specialist search teams as well as the air support and dive and marine units have been searching Longcroft and the surrounding area.

“I would like to thank the public for the support they’ve shown for this investigation and all the information provided to police. It shows the community is as committed to finding Cole as we are.”

He added: “Officers will be revisiting the Glasgow Road and Cumbernauld Road areas around the same time as the last sightings to ensure we’ve spoken to as many people as possible who may have information which could help.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said the aim is to bring Cole Cooper back to his family. Pic: Michael Gillen

“I continue to urge anyone with information on Cole’s movements or whereabouts to come forward. No matter how significant you believe that information is, it could prove vital.”

Cole is described as around 5ft 10ins, of medium build with brown short hair. On May 7, he was seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

Meanwhile, his family will again be organising a public search this Sunday, June 8 with people meeting at noon at Banknock Community Centre in Kilsyth Road.

Previous searched have seen them joined by members of the local community, as well as others from across Scotland.

In a family statement on social media, they said: “These people are strangers and yet they come together in solidarity. We honestly are completely overwhelmed with the sheer empathy and support from the public. Please know, we recognise you and we appreciate you.”

They are also encouraging people to tie ribbons which will be provided at the meeting point.

"We would like to invite you all to tie a ribbon for him with a message of hope, encouragement, or love to come home to us,” they added.

Anyone who has information should contact 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday, Ma y 9. Alternatively, they can use the dedicated information portal.