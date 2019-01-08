Missing Dunfermline teenager may be in Forth Valley

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager missing from Dunfermline but who is believed to have travelled to Forth Valley.

Bronwyn McKenzie (17) was last seen around 11.30am on Wednesday, January 2, leaving Dunfermline Police Station.

She was later reported missing on Saturday, January 5.

The teen has not been seen since and concerns are growing for her welfare.

Bronwyn is described as a white female with a slim build. She is around 5ft 4ins with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a mustard coloured short jacket, however the rest of her clothing is unknown.

Bronwyn has access to a metallic blue Vauxhall Corsa and may be using this vehicle to travel in the local area.

Anyone with information regarding Bronwyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2216 of January 5.