Police have revealed that two Denny schoolgirls last seen on Monday lunchtime have been found safe and well.

Courtney Cowie (14) and Kimberley Currie or Morrison (13) were both traced along with another youngster missing from Forth Valley, Caitlin Cowie.

Officers did not say if the girls were together were found but previously they did say that all three were thought to be in the Glasgow area.

They thanked the police for their assistance in helping to trace the girls.