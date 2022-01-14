Missing Cheryl Hutchison: Falkirk police appeal for help in tracing 19-year-old

Cheryl Hutchison

Cheryl, 19, was last seen at around 6.45pm last night within the Denny/Dunipace area and is known to frequent the Possil area of Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say her current whereabouts are unknown and they are keen to ensure she is safe and well.

Cheryl is described as 4ft 9 in height, slim, long blonde hair and it is unknown what clothing she is wearing.