Missing Cheryl Hutchison: Falkirk police appeal for help in tracing 19-year-old
Police in Forth Valley are appealing for help in tracing Cheryl Hutchison who has been reported missing from the Falkirk Area.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:39 pm
Cheryl, 19, was last seen at around 6.45pm last night within the Denny/Dunipace area and is known to frequent the Possil area of Glasgow.
Police say her current whereabouts are unknown and they are keen to ensure she is safe and well.
Cheryl is described as 4ft 9 in height, slim, long blonde hair and it is unknown what clothing she is wearing.
Anyone who may have seen Cheryl or have any information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2903 of January 13.