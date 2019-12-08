Missing 14-year-old girl is safe - but search continues for pal

Missing 14-year-old Kimberley Morrison, who sparked a police search after last being seen in Denny on Thursday, has now been traced safe and well.

However police are continuing their search for her friend, college student Cheryl Hutchison (17), who may have headed towards the Lanark area.

Yesterday police said the two were at that time thought to have been together.

Cheryl is around 4ft 9ins and is slim with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a pink North Face jacket, ripped jeans and a brown and white checked scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2094 of Thursday, December 5.