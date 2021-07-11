Miscarriage comment led to Bainsford offender's angry threats

Derek Main asked one person “What are you wishing my wean dead for?” and then added “the polis better not come back to the door or see what happens to you and the house – you will get done”.

Main (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner, uttering abusive remarks at an address in Carron Road, Bainsford on April 11.

Xander Van der Scheer, procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 4.30pm and the witness was within her home, asleep on the couch. She woke up to find the accused standing over and she got up from the couch.

Main appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviour

"He was shouting at her and she told him to leave. When he didn’t leave, she left the house and walked to the accused’s partner’s house a few doors away. The accused followed.”

The court heard there had apparently been something said about the accused’s unborn son which caused him to ask the witness “what are you wishing my wean dead for?”.

Mr Van der Scheer added: “The accused continued to shout at the witness saying either her or her sister was a grass. Later at 10.20pm the witness was standing outside her front door having a cigarette.

"She asked the accused if he was going to apologise and he said ‘why should I apologise to you?’. He shouted ‘you’re a grass’ and ‘the polis better not come back to the door or see what happens to you and the house – you will get done’.

"Police attended and the accused was arrested.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Main’s partner had a miscarriage and someone had stated that was a “good thing”, which did not go down well with Main.

"He was out of control due to his alcohol intake,” said Mr Biggam.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Main, 21 Carron Road, Bainsford, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

