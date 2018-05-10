Mini-bus stolen from Bo’ness church

A mini-bus used to transport the elderly to and from church has been stolen in Bo’ness.

The callous theft of the St Andrew’s Parish Church vehicle took place between 5.45pm last night (Wednesday) and 9.50am this morning.

Police investigating the incident say it is not yet known how the bus was taken from outside the Grange Terrace church.

Sergeant David Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A white Ford Transit van was stolen from outside 44 Grange Terrace in Bo’ness overnight.

“The vehicle was stolen by unknown means. If anyone has information, please contact police on 101.”

Lilias Sneddon, St Andrew’s Parish Church youth worker, is hopeful locals can help to relocate the bus, which is heavily relied on by several members of the church’s congregation.

She said: “They didn’t break a door so we don’t know how it was taken.

“We use that bus every single day, sometimes a few times each day. It’s quite a loss.”

The theft has sparked outrage among social media users after the church shared an appeal for information on its Facebook page.

The post added: “So gutting the effect this has on our groups. We use this bus every day to the benefit of our community. So sad.”

Facebook user Pamela Murray wrote: “This is just terrible. To think how much good work this bus is used for within our local community.”

Tracy Humphreys added: “What is wrong with people? Lowest of the low stealing from a church.”