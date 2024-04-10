Mindless moggy murder: Cat dies after being shot by air gun in Forth Valley area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cat was foundin the Hopetoun Drive area of Bridge of Allan at midday on Friday, April 5.

It was taken for veterinary treatment but sadly died.

Police Scotland’s Inspector Andy Bushell said: “This was a sickening act that caused the death of a family pet and our thoughts are with the cat’s owners. Cats are legally protected from cruelty and this offence potentially also breaches the terms of being a licenced weapon holder so it is vital we find who was responsible.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the cat and hunting the person who shot the household pet(Picture: Submitted)

“We are asking anyone with information that could help us trace the person responsible to come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone with information about any other similar incidents in the area.”