News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
56 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Middlefield motorist who drove into bridge fails to make headway with court orders

A banned driver whose carelessness on the roads led to him smashing into a bridge has failed to make any much impact on his unpaid work.

By Court Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

Callum McIntyre, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, while banned and without insurance at the B905 Checkbar Roundabout, Bonnybridge on July 3, 2021.

The charges stated McIntyre lost control of his vehicle and it struck a bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Craig Harris noted McIntyre’s supervised community payback order, which had been put in place for two years, also had a condition for him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

McIntyre appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtMcIntyre appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
McIntyre appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

The court heard McIntyre, 20 Adam Street, Middlefield, had only done 86 hours.

Sheriff Harris varied the order by adding 10 additional hours to the unpaid work element and fixed a three month review for July 28 to see how McIntyre was progressing.