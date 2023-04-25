Middlefield motorist who drove into bridge fails to make headway with court orders
A banned driver whose carelessness on the roads led to him smashing into a bridge has failed to make any much impact on his unpaid work.
Callum McIntyre, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, while banned and without insurance at the B905 Checkbar Roundabout, Bonnybridge on July 3, 2021.
The charges stated McIntyre lost control of his vehicle and it struck a bridge.
Sheriff Craig Harris noted McIntyre’s supervised community payback order, which had been put in place for two years, also had a condition for him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
The court heard McIntyre, 20 Adam Street, Middlefield, had only done 86 hours.
Sheriff Harris varied the order by adding 10 additional hours to the unpaid work element and fixed a three month review for July 28 to see how McIntyre was progressing.