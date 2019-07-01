Metal bat menace demanded a fight with his Grangemouth neighbours

A thug who made it his business to threaten three of his neighbours and challenge them to a fight was able to hammer home his intentions with his trusty metal bat.

Harry Macdonald (22) told two residents of his street to wait in a close while he went to collect the bat – which he later told police it was “just something he has always had” in his house.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Macdonald had admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Chisholm Place, Grangemouth, brandishing the metal bat on May 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Roy said: “It was 10.30am and the witnesses heard a disturbance outside the flats in Chisholm Place, Grangemouth and went down to the ground floor to see the accused challenging another man to a fight.

“The man returned to his home address at that point, leaving the accused in the street. Macdonald walked back to the common close area where both witnesses were standing. He challenged both men to a fight and then told them told them to remain in the close.

“The accused then entered his home address and returned a matter of seconds later with what appeared to be a metal bat and again challenged the witnesses to a fight. He was brandishing the weapon towards them and at that point they both returned to their home address.

“Macdonald followed, hitting the bat against the railings, causing further alarm to the witnesses.”

At that point the resident who was first challenged to a fight by Macdonald appeared on the scene again.

“The accused stated he was going to make the man’s life hell,” said Mr Roy. “He again challenged him to a fight, making threatening comments. Macdonald then pushed past him into his own home and the other man did the same.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Macdonald showed a “lack of maturity”.

He added: “He had an argument with the resident and the other witnesses became involved. The bat had been in his house and it’s always been in his house. It’s just something he has always had.

“He’s not sure how it came into his possession.”

It was stated Macdonald had now moved in with his father.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “They won’t have the joy of having him as a neighbour in the future then.”

Macdonald, Carron Lodge, Blackford in Perthshire, was place on a community payback order with the condition she complete 250 hours unpaid work within nine months.