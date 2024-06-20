Message driven home: Police relieve uninsured drivers of their cars in Falkirk and Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two motorists will be boarding a bus or taking a taxi after police seized their vehicles this week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, June 19, Falkirk Response Group 2 traced a VW motor vehicle in Burnbank Road, Falkirk. The driver had no licence and no insurance, so the vehicle seized and the driver arrested for driving with no licence and no insurance while on bail.