Message driven home: Police relieve uninsured drivers of their cars in Falkirk and Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 20th Jun 2024, 08:09 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 08:28 BST
Two motorists will be boarding a bus or taking a taxi after police seized their vehicles this week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, June 19, Falkirk Response Group 2 traced a VW motor vehicle in Burnbank Road, Falkirk. The driver had no licence and no insurance, so the vehicle seized and the driver arrested for driving with no licence and no insurance while on bail.

“Following reports of another vehicle driving around Grangemouth with no insurance, community officers seized the vehicle and reported the driver."