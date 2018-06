A £20,000 car stolen from a Grangemouth home was found dumped in a Polmont street.

The Mercedes CLA saloon was taken from a Gunn Road address between 8.30pm on Monday, June 4 and 9am the next day.

However, a tracker within the vehicle revealed it had been abandoned in Dunvegan Place.

Police are continuing to investigate the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.